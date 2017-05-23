Jury selection begins for man accused in 5-year-old stepdaughter’s murder

AUBURN, Ala. — A man accused of beating his 5-year-old stepdaughter to death will soon step before a jury.

The juror selection process is underway in the case of 35-year-old George Barton. Barton faces a capital murder charge and prosecutors tell News 3 they will be seeking the death penalty.

Court documents show Barton admitted to beating 5-year-old Caley Presley with a belt so hard back in June 2015, her skull was fractured, her collar bone and femur were broken, and she suffered multiple bruises and internal injuries.

Prosecutors tell WRBL opening statements could start as early as Wednesday.