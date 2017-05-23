Increased security at local venues

COLUMBUS, Ga. — We go to concert’s for entertainment and to enjoy a night out, but terrorism can strike at a moments notice leaving people frightened and concerned.

“I’m nervous due to the fact it’s a lot of stuff that’s going on with the government and all these terrorists events and things like that that’s taking place and things going on over sea’s so that is what really concerns me.” Jerrell McClenton- Lives in Columbus

The Columbus Civic Center is the city’s largest venue, not far behind the River Center for Performing Art’s. The directors of those facilities say they are prepared to keep concert goers safe.

“We will be wanding patrons as they come through the door. We’ll have an increased amount of police presence most likely. We have a great working relationship with homeland security,” says Jon Dorman.

“We do analyze each event and we look for any type of vulnerabilities there may be or any issues we may need to address, but all of those are handled internally,” says Norman Easterbrook.

Jerell McLenton says the attack at the Ariana Grande concert makes him feel unsafe.

“It happens all to often, it happens in unexpected places and everything like that so it’s a real reason. It raises a lot of questions for our safety as U.S citizens,” says Jerrell McClenton.

Questions answered with increased security and appropriate procedures in place.