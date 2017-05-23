Efforts to fire Board of Elections in Stewart County

LUMPKIN, Ga. — Tensions were high during a Stewart County hearing Tuesday night. The Board of Commissioners discussed the possibility of letting the Board of Elections go. Several reasons surfaced Tuesday for the move, but one seemed to gain the most attention.

Diane Powell, she’s the former Registrar Supervisor for the Board of Elections. She was the main topic of discussion. Last year the Board of Elections chose to let her go. Tuesday night, some commissioners say they didn’t go about so in the right way.

“Number one if we would’ve done it your way..we wouldn’t had no elections. Commissioner: We didn’t have no elections coming up. Ross: Yeah, we did too. Commissioner: We did not… Ross: You’re wrong, you’re wrong!”

Rossie Ross is the Board of Elections Chair for Stewart County. You see him having a discussion with Arcola Scott, the Vice Chairman for the Board of Commissioners. Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners called a meeting regarding the possibility of firing the Board of Elections. The reason according to some of the commissioners, was for the firing of former Elections Registrar Supervisor, Diane Powell.

“Board of Elections had absolute authority to fire her if she was not doing her job. There was a laundry list of things she was doing incorrectly. I believe they were well within their bounds to have done so,” says Wilbur Gamble.

Attorney Wilbur T. Gamble is representing the Board of Elections. Anne Bennett, says she worked with Powell for five years. She says Powell did many things wrong, including denying voters with inactive status the right to vote. Bennett says just because you’re inactive, doesn’t mean you can’t vote during a current election.

“That just means that this is the last election that they will be allowed to vote,” says Anne Bennett.

Powell spoke to News 3 about being fired last year. “They wanted me to change some voters, I refused to do it…cuz that’s illegal,” says Powell. Powell provides Specifics.

“Whole lot of votes that came in with Arnold Brown and that’s when they got upset with me because I wouldn’t change those voters to Rehindle Ren and see he won anyway, so I don’t know why they got so upset,” says Powell.

Chairman Ross says he’s not familiar with the names Powell provided. Commissioner Scott says there was one main thing the Board of Elections did wrong when firing Powell and quickly hiring her replacement, Todd Black. Scott’s message to Ross, did not appear to be well received.

“We said we are equal opportunity employee that it should’ve been advertised and everybody in Stewart County or anywhere around should’ve had that same opportunity to apply for that position. Ross: Are you through?” says Ross

Another hearing will be held on June 6. Senator Josh McKoon is representing the county. He says, the county will present reasoning behind why they feel the Board of Elections should be fired. An actual decision will be made on June 13.