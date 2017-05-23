CPD asking for public’s help locating runaway teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl.

Police say Jynequa Poole ran away from her home and refuses to return. Poole is known to frequent the Hunt Avenue area in Columbus and she is believed to be staying with an unknown person in the Hunt Avenue area and has not been given parental permission to do so.

Jynequa Poole is described as:

5’2″ in height

130 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

If you know Poole’s whereabouts or have seen her please contact Columbus police at 706-653-3231.