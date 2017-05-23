City hopes to double the amount of parking in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — A recent survey of Auburn residents looked at 46 categories. The city was above the national average in 45 of them, but below the national average in parking and traffic flow.

The city has a few ideas to remedy the parking situation.

Right now, the city is in negotiations with a property owner to buy land to potentially build a second parking deck that would have around 250 spots. Interim City Manager Jim Buston said the city is not able to say where the potential deck would go at the request of the property owner. They hope to go public with that information in August and have the details finalized by November.

“I think it would be extremely beneficial,” Auburn student Victoria Bramhall said. “It’s really hard to park downtown. There’s very limited parking spots already. Anything we can do to expand parking downtown and have people from not only out of town, but in Auburn park would be extremely beneficial.”

There are currently a little more than 600 parking spaces in Downtown Auburn, but City Manager Buston said that a potential new deck would not fully solve the parking issues in downtown. That being said, the city has a few other options to double parking.

City Manager Buston said the city is in negotiations with some of the larger parking landowners like banks and churches to allow the city to use some of their parking. In addition, they would like to secure a location for the downtown merchants to park, which would free up 200 spaces. The city also purchased the Carolyn Apartments to turn it into a 90 space parking lot.

City Manager Buston said if the city can find a spot for the downtown merchants, the time limit for parking would change from four hours to two hours. He also mentioned the city is looking into raising the parking fee from .$25 an hour to $1 an hour. The city is also looking into making the top floor of the Gay Street parking deck into free valet parking, which would allow for 75 spaces. The city plans to test this in June and July.

There is also the possibility of a downtown merchant starting a golf-cart shuttle service that would take folks to and from that business.