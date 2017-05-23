Britain PM May raises terror level after concert attack

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, March 1, 2017, British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament. The British government appears to be facing more opposition to its plans for leaving the European Union, as it seems likely Tuesday March 7, 2017, that Parliament's unelected House of Lords may pass an amendment to require Parliament to approve Britain's exit deal with the EU. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain’s threat level from terrorism has been raised to critical — meaning an attack may be imminent.

May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.

She said Abadi was born and raised in Britain.

The level previously stood at the second-highest rung of “severe” for several years.

May said critical status means armed soldiers may be deployed instead of police at public events such as sports matches.

