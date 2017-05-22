Student rides school bus for first time since allegedly being abused

Related Coverage Student claims she was punched & slapped on bus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus mom who claims her daughter was punched in the stomach, slapped in the face and her hair pulled on a school bus has a new message.

The mom has placed a new banner in her front yard. The new message reads, “Parents and MCSD stand united to end bullying.” The alleged incident happened one week ago. Monday is the first day, the mom felt comfortable enough to let her daughter ride the bus to school.

You may remember, Audra Nesseth is the mother of Gloria Campbell. Nesseth told News 3, her fourth grader goes to Britt David Magnet Academy. She says, Campbell was approached by a Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy student, who punched her in the stomach, slapped her in the face and pulled her hair. Nesseth says, she’s asked the school district to release the bus video to her, but her request was denied.

“There were other children on the bus and that as a mother due to the nature of the attack..it may not be in the best interest for me to view the video,” says Nesseth.

News 3’s request to get the video was also denied. According to the Muscogee County School District, the release of the video would violate privacy laws. Nesseth says, she now feels she doesn’t need to see the video.

“The situation has been remedied. I don’t think there’s any good that can come out of viewing it,” says Nesseth.

Nesseth says she was comfortable letting her daughter ride the bus Monday. She says she was told the little girl who allegedly abused Campbell and the other little girl who allegedly recorded the incident with her cell phone camera, had both been removed from the bus.

“I was scared that they would be on the bus and if they weren’t then somebody else would start picking on me and that they were gonna mess with me about that,” says Campbell.

But Campbell says something unexpected happened when she got on the bus.

“Everybody was worried about me and saying oh my gosh are you okay Gloria? And I’m like yeah, I’m okay. They were like all super super worried about me,” says Campbell.

Nesseth, has since formed an anti-bullying committee.

“Bring forth to Muscogee County School District with a presentation to ultimately educate the students and protect all 30 thousand students- whether they be in the classroom or in the hallway or on the playground or even on the school buses to and from school. In order to do that. We’re gonna have to re-write and change some policies,” says Nesseth.

Mom says you might see orange ribbons floating around Muscogee County. It’s part of her anti-bullying campaign. The committee’s first meeting will be held on June 6 at 6 p.m. at the Mildred T. Library in Columbus.