School board member speaks on proper procedure

COLUMBUS, Ga. — It’s been four days since a Muscogee County school bus collided with a train, and Monday there are many questions still unanswered.

We reached out to the Muscogee County School District several times without much response.

We asked to see video from the school bus cameras, whether or not proper procedures were followed in the health of the children, and if the driver was disciplined for not stopping at a railroad crossing.

“I don’t know this drivers background and I don’t know the particulars of this wreck. What I do know is that there are certain policies in place and as a public and as a news organization and as parents we all deserve to know what those policies are,” says Frank Myers.

Friday, we were told the information we requested would be sent to us today. Instead we were told the case is under investigation and no information would be released.