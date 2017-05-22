Phenix City man in custody connected to January murder in Smiths Station

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms a local man is in jail connected to a murder investigation from January.

Sheriff Jay Jones says 29-year-old Rodney Jermaine Day of Phenix City faces charges for murder, robbery in the first degree, and theft of property in the first degree.

Day is a suspect in the January 31 murder of 54-year-old Ricky Brooks of Smiths Station. As News 3 reported, Brooks was found strangled to death in his home on Lee Road 237.

Brooks was well known as an east Alabama church deacon and former suit salesman at “Looking Good” in Columbus.

The sheriff says Day was arrested as a suspect Friday, May 19. This is the only arrest in the case at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.