Heavy Rain Potential through Wednesday

We are in a very wet pattern to begin the week, and it’s likely to result in some heavy rain totals for much of our area and also a threat for flooding. Columbus received 1 to 2 inches of rain on Saturday, but got a break as the atmosphere on Sunday was stabilized, resulting in little activity and giving the rain a chance to soak in and the soil to dry out a bit.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect this afternoon through Tuesday night in East Alabama, and from tonight through Wednesday in West Georgia.

We’re expecting a front to stall somewhere near Columbus today, and as minor waves move along the front we should see several waves of rain and thunderstorms. Timing of these is uncertain, but it looks like one will move in tonight, another one later Tuesday, and then a chance of more on Wednesday. The Wednesday system could be the last one, as the associated front should have enough momentum to pass through Georgia and on to the east; this would end the rain by late Wednesday and usher in a cooler, drier air mass to give us a very pleasant and sunny Thursday and Friday.

An early look at the start of Memorial Day weekend indicated seasonably warm and moderately humid weather with partly cloudy skies.

