CPD seeking help in locating missing elderly Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 77-year-old man.

Police say Carlton Adams left his home walking on foot from the Weems Road area in Columbus and the family is deeply concerned for his health and well-being and may possibly be in danger.

Adams likes to frequent stores in the Columbus Park Crossing vicinity and the Lake Heath Park area.

Carlton Adams is described as:

  • 5’10” in height
  • 184 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Grey hair

If you have seen Carlton Adams or know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3231.

