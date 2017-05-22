Columbus residents report vandalism to patriotic property

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Some Columbus residents are voicing their complaints about neighborhood vandalism. They say people are destroying or taking patriotic property, like American flags and other military markers.

The owner of one house on Morningside Dr. has two sons in the Marines. But recently, he’s had to replace a couple of flags on his fence, after he found them tattered or stolen. News 3 spoke with Dennis Lawrence, a resident who lives in the Morningside community.

Lawrence says he doesn’t understand why someone would want to disrespect the military and America by destroying symbols like the American and Marine flags. Lawrence believes it’s time to take action when it comes to protecting precious property.

“I call it desecration because to me, you shouldn’t mess with the flag,” Lawrence said. “It’s time for some cameras, because people…there’s no accountability around here for people who do these crazy things.”

Lawrence says vandals who show a lack of respect don’t truly understand the importance of the military. He adds the way to peace comes through security. He believes anyone who cannot abide by the law should pay the consequences.

“To me, arrest them,” Lawrence said. “Try them. Put them in jail, and let them pick up trash on the side of the road for a few months. And they might rethink about doing this kind of stuff.”

News 3 reached out to Columbus Police to learn more about trending vandalism in the area, but we have not yet heard back. News 3 did learn that any vandals caught in the act could face fines or jail time.