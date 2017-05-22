1 injured in Lanett shooting; 2 arrested for attempted murder

LANETT, Ala. — Two people were arrested after a shooting leaves one injured in the 1400 block of North Avenue in Lanett Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Angie Spates says 27-year-old Justin Berry of LaGrange and 24-year-old Demarqus Traylor of La Fayette were arrested and will be charged with attempted murder.

Chief Spates says the victim, 25-year-old Santerrio Potts of Lanett, was found in the 1400 block of North 14th Court and then airlifted to a nearby hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Potts’ condition is unknown at this time.