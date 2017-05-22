1 injured in Lanett shooting; 2 arrested for attempted murder

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

LANETT, Ala. — Two people were arrested after a shooting leaves one injured in the 1400 block of North Avenue in Lanett Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Angie Spates says 27-year-old Justin Berry of LaGrange and 24-year-old Demarqus Traylor of La Fayette were arrested and will be charged with attempted murder.

Chief Spates says the victim, 25-year-old Santerrio Potts of Lanett, was found in the 1400 block of North 14th Court and then airlifted to a nearby hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Potts’ condition is unknown at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s