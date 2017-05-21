West Point Police arrest two in connection with deadly drive-by shooting

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. – Troup County officials have two people behind bars in connection to a murder last week. Both the LaGrange and West Point Police Departments arrested Kofi Dowell Saturday around 2:00 p.m. Police say Dowell’s arrest is linked to last Wednesday’s 12th St. deadly drive-by shooting.

Sherika Trammell was killed in the shooting. Police also arrested Jasmine Snipes, after she gave police statements about the incident. Both Dowell and Snipes are in the Troup County Jail.

Meanwhile, police are still on the hunt for Erica Parkmond and Desron Young. They are both wanted in connection with Trammell’s death. The two were last seen driving in a red Chevrolet Tahoe. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call West Point Police at 706-645-3525 or the Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.