Truck driver thankful to be alive after pole snaps, toppling wires and damaging 18-wheeler

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Columbus truck driver is thankful to be alive after a harrowing experience with a downed telephone pole. News 3 spoke with the driver, who said he was driving on Torch Hill Road around Noon Sunday. The telephone pole, which reportedly belonged to AT&T, snapped, and wires came tumbling down on his tractor trailer.

In the process, he managed to drag along some wires, which damaged his truck. The truck belonged to the Gilster Mary Lee Corporation, a food manufacturer out of Chester, Illinois. The truck driver says he was on his way to Missouri when the accident happened.

Police blocked a portion of Torch Hill Road for at least six hours, while wires, poles, street signs, and debris cluttered the road. No one was hurt during the accident. AT&T is expected to clean up the damaged pole and power lines.