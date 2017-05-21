Mama Gus celebrates 90th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga.– Dozens of people are expressing best wishes for a woman whose found success filling stomachs over the past half century.

Sophia Kontaxis, known as Mama Gus, has owned Gus’s drive-in for 52 years on victory drive.

On Saturday she turned 90-years-young.

She’s made a living serving the community since 1965 and just because Mama Gus turned 90, doesn’t mean she doesn’t know how to turn up and let loose.

Mama Gus’s family says they are grateful she has lived such a long prosperous life and they wish for many more birthdays to come.