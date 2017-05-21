Local event raises awareness on foster care system

COLUMBUS, Ga. — On Saturday prospective parents and foster families came out to celebrate foster kids as part of the community.

More than 400 children are a part of the foster care system in Muscogee County.

IHeart Media sponsored the event.

Folks got to see their favorite local celebrities take a swim in the dunk tank to support foster care.

Representatives from Benchmark Family Services say there is a need for more foster families.

They gave information to prospective parents and discussed what it takes to qualify to become a foster parent.