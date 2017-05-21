Lions win big over Dayton on Military night

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Lions were coming off of a bye week and straight into the Jungle on one of the busiest nights of the season so far. Military night always brings in a vivacious crowd and that is exactly what these players needed on their home turf.

It didn’t take long either for the Lions to strike. By the half they were up 39-0 and then lit up in in the 2nd.

Columbus went on to win 77-0; not to mention picking up their first shutout of the season.

The Lions are back on the road next Saturday against High Country.

