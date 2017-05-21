Barbour County officials, local law enforcement search for five escaped inmates

Barbour County officials are searching for these five men, believed to have escaped from the Barbour County Jail.
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. – The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for five escaped inmates. The sheriff’s office has also enlisted other local law enforcement agencies to help in the search for five men believed to have escaped from the Barbour County Jail Saturday around 10-11 p.m. CDT.

Officials list the following inmates in the escape:

Stephon Rashad Galloway
5ft 6in 150lbs

Tywon Jackson
5ft 9in 155lbs

Jabori Henderson
5ft 9in 190lbs

Jasper Kenta Turner
5ft 6in 160lbs

Clarence Antonio White
5ft 11in 145lbs

Officials say these inmates are considered armed and dangerous. They urge people not to approach them if seen. Instead, contact the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 334-775-3434.

 

