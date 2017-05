MONTGOMERY, Al. — Making it to the state championship game is not easy. Making it there back to back, even harder.

But that’s what Auburn high school managed to do this season.

The Tigers took home game #1 against Hoover.. And all they needed was one more win on Saturday.

Unfortunately the bats didn’t come through in the end and they ended up losing 6-5 in game #3.

So for the second year in a row, The Auburn Tigers finish as class 7A runners-up.