COLUMBUS, Ga. — Dozens of people from across the valley hope to keep the memory of those who have passed away from HIV aids…alive.

Millions of people across the u-s live with HIV aids.

Tonight, Colgay Pride, along with “CVBWF Rise above HIV” hosted the candlelight memorial at the Lake Oliver Marina.

Organizers want to shine a light on the aids epidemic, while also promoting solidarity and breaking down barriers of negative stigmas.