WEATHER AWARE Monday & Tuesday

We are WEATHER AWARE Monday and Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Monday afternoon through 7:00 p.m. cdt Tuesday evening for Chambers, Lee, Russell, Barbour, Macon & Bullock Counties. These include cities like Auburn, Opelika, Smiths Station and Eufaula. A ‘watch’ means flash flooding is possible. Some spots in our viewing area have already received over 4 inches….and with more rain through Wednesday, the risk for flooding continues to increase.

The strong line of showers and storms that dumped us with rain early this morning helped stabilize our atmosphere, but with high humidity and warm temperatures from this afternoon – isolated showers are possible overnight.

The majority of the day Monday should be okay, but it’s the evening and night time hours we’ll be watching closely. A full afternoon of heat and humidity along with an approaching cold front are the necessary ingredients to fuel storms – some of which will be strong to severe overnight into Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are likely Tuesday as the cold front stalls out and a low pressure system develops along the frontal boundary. Flooding risk will be the highest yet on Tuesday after three consecutive days of measurable rainfall. We’ll be watching storms particularly Tuesday night as well.

A second cold front will make its way through the area Wednesday – triggering scattered showers ahead of it through the afternoon. Once the front passes – cooler, drier conditions move in. We’ll be sunny and pleasant Thursday. Warm, dry and sunny through Saturday…good timing for the start of Memorial Day Weekend.