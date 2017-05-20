Rainy through Wednesday

We are Weather Aware Sunday and Tuesday for the risk of flooding.

More rain moves in overnight (after midnight through the early morning hours). The primary threat with the line of showers and storms is heavy rain – which could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas. Places that typically flood during thunderstorms (like Lakebottom) are the areas of concern. The majority of the rain will then move out after sunrise, leaving humid and cloudy conditions through the morning. A few isolated showers are then possible through the rest of the afternoon with more daytime heating.

Monday is mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. The next day we are watching is Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms develop through the afternoon ahead of a slow-moving cold front that will stall out. Flooding will be an even higher risk since it will have rained 3 days straight already.

Wednesday will see some more scattered showers, but the risk for severe weather will low. A second cold front will move through late Wednesday – finally bringing in drier conditions by the end of the week. Friday through Sunday is sunny, pleasant and dry – just in time for Memorial Day!