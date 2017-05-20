Habitat For Humanity holds its 3rd Annual Walk of Faith

COLUMBUS, Ga.– On your mark, get set, go! With these words, Habitat for Humanity and its supporters were off and running and walking this morning in Uptown Columbus.

The Columbus Area Habitat For Humanity held its 3rd Annual Walk of Faith. This year the group teamed up with Big Dog Running Company for a 10K run/6.2 mile walk.

Habitat builds and rehabs affordable homes. The Columbus area’s Executive Director says the non-profit organization walks by faith every day. She wants people to get involved in their mission and says this morning was another way to help get the word out.

“We’d just like everybody to know that we’re here. We serve the community and we want everyone involved and know what we do,” said Louise Hurless, Executive Director of the Columbus Area Habitat For Humanity.

Habitat has put families in more than 300 homes in this area. Habitat also raises funds through its Restore. It sells donated furniture, appliances, building materials and much more.