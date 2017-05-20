Columbus gym owner believes there’s potential in 13th St. conversion

COLUMBUS, Ga. – One Columbus business owner is working the streets, calling attention to working out on the streets. Darrel Wright owns Wright Way Fitness. He hosted an outdoor workout on the 13th St. viaduct Saturday morning. Wright believes there is potential when it comes to converting some of the roadway for a more pedestrian and biker-friendly feel.

The gym leader says it does not matter whether someone works out inside or outside, or even if they are in shape or out of shape.

“And there’s no need to be afraid or to get in shape,” Wright said. “A lot of people say I need to get in shape to come to a gym. That’s not necessarily so.”

Meanwhile, Midtown, Inc. says the temporary of closure of 13th St. lanes will last through next Saturday, May 27. They say this will help engineers collect data to figure out how to best implement the city’s minimum grid project between Midtown and Uptown. This spotlight on outdoor activity follows the Ride with the Mayor event through Midtown, the Ride of Silence and Bike to Work day.

Critics say converting 13th St. would negatively impact traffic, leading to more congestion particularly during busier times of the day. Midtown, Inc. maintains potential changes would add between one and two minutes of extra driving time. They hope to achieve “minimum traffic flow while connecting people in Columbus.” It’s unclear whether the city will install biking or multi-use lanes in place of the current third lane on 13th St to link Midtown to Uptown.

They are looking for feedback. To provide input, positive or negative, email minimumgridpilot@gmail.com or call 311. Potentially permanent changes would be part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s resurfacing of State route 80 and Spur 22, commonly known as Macon Rd.