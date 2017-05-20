All clear, back to “business as usual” at Stars and Strikes following perceived threat

Witnesses say Stars and Strikes was evacuated earlier due to a perceived bomb threat (Photo credit: Ayla Sharp).
Witnesses say Stars and Strikes was evacuated earlier due to a perceived bomb threat (Photo credit: Ayla Sharp).

COLUMBUS, Ga. – News 3 has learned police presence is stationed outside a Columbus business.

Patrons at Stars and Strikes say there was an evacuation due to some type of threat. News 3 has a crew on the scene. We have reached out to learn more information and are waiting to here back from Columbus Police. Deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say there was a perceived bomb threat. Out of precaution, the building was evacuated.

The scene has since cleared and the deputy News 3 spoke with says Stars and Strikes is back to “business as usual.” The business normally has Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputies on hand for security. Stay tuned for more updates.

 

