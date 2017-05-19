Valley High School band director on unpaid leave after racial “gag gift” given out at banquet

VALLEY, Ala. — Valley High School’s band director is on unpaid leave while the school district investigates reports of racist “gag gifts” being given out at a club banquet.
Chambers County Superintendent Kelli Hodge tells News 3 the “Gag Awards” was part of the high school band’s end of the year banquet. One mother took to social media expressing her outrage over the “Hernandez Award” named in the banquet containing a pail, shovel, fake green card, chips and salsa.
News 3 has reached out to the woman named in the social media post for comment.
The full response from Superintendent Kelli Hodge is as follows:
“First, the award was not actually given to a student, but that is because the student was not at the banquet. While the mother did not contact the school system for us to handle the situation before going to social media, we have dealt with the issue anyway. The band director is currently on unpaid leave through the end of the school year. The so called “Gag Awards” were directed to never take place again. A formal, written apology is being issued today to all band students and parents. There could possibly be more action taken after next week’s board meeting. The Chambers County Board of Education does not condone harassing behavior based on race, religion, disability or any other area. Our goal is to provide an environment that does not needlessly expose students to unnecessary embarrassment or disparagement. Sadly, this was allowed to happen at the band banquet. However, those in charge have been dealt with and further board action could occur.”
-Kelli Hodge, Chambers County School Superintendent