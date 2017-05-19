Valley High School band director on unpaid leave after racial “gag gift” given out at banquet

VALLEY, Ala. — Valley High School’s band director is on unpaid leave while the school district investigates reports of racist “gag gifts” being given out at a club banquet.

Chambers County Superintendent Kelli Hodge tells News 3 the “Gag Awards” was part of the high school band’s end of the year banquet. One mother took to social media expressing her outrage over the “Hernandez Award” named in the banquet containing a pail, shovel, fake green card, chips and salsa.

News 3 has reached out to the woman named in the social media post for comment.

The full response from Superintendent Kelli Hodge is as follows: