Turning Wet this Weekend

We’ve had a bit of a dry spell with a week having passed since the last rain fell in Columbus. Now there is a good chance we’ll have multiple opportunities to pick up some rainfall beginning this weekend.

The powerful spring storm system that has brought severe storms, heavy rain, tornadoes, and heavy snow to much of the western and central U.S. will begin its push to the east on Saturday. Our weather has recently featured warmer than average temperatures and high humidity thanks to a strong southerly flow bringing mild Gulf air to the Southeast and all the way up the Atlantic coast.

The low currently located in the Plains will move northeast toward the Great Lakes while the trailing front moves into Alabama by early Sunday. That will help to focus rain and thunderstorm development, with a chance of activity late Saturday afternoon into the evening and a better chance for more widespread thunderstorms on Sunday. Neither severe storms nor a threat of flooding are expected here with this system, and temperatures should retreat back to near normal with the added clouds, rain, and the cold front which will eventually pass Columbus and move east.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast