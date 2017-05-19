Tip leads RCSO recovering $250,000 in drugs at Phenix City home

WRBL Staff Published:
Daryl K Gosha (Courtesy: Russell County Sheriff's Office)

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Friday morning, $250,000 in drugs were seized right next to a Phenix City elementary school. More than five pounds of ice methamphetamine were seized by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators recieved a tip that a suspecious package was heading to a  home in Phenix City and they were able to obtain a search warrant for the home located in the 2000 block of 8th Place South.

The drug bust happened across the street from Ridgecrest Elementary School and authorities say 61-year-old Daryl Gochea was arrested and arrested on one count of trafficking methamphetamine.

Gochea is currently being held without bond and has a hearing Monday, May 22.

Russell County Sheriff’s Office continue to their investigation.

 

