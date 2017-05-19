Redistricting, Confederate monuments among bills hanging at Alabama legislative session end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama legislative session is about to come to a close.

The fates of dozens of pieces of legislation will be decided in its final hours.

The Alabama Senate on Friday morning will attempt to wrap up work on legislative districts. Redistricting has been one of the most contentious issues of the year as Republicans pushed a map over the objection of Democrats.

Other bills that could be decided on the final day include: allowing midwives to deliver babies; regulations on faith-based day care centers; protections for Confederate monuments; allowing online fantasy sports contests; and using nitrogen gas for executions