Rain and storms arriving

By Published: Updated:

The weekend is no doubt more on the active side for scattered showers and storms, especially areas t5raining, giving us some appreciable rainfall totals north of Columbus and I-85 corridor.  RPM, GFS, and NAM are all in favor of this forecast. The front will stall off towards the west and move very slowly through the region, until it clears-out Monday afternoon. On the heels of this storm system another front will track farther south with a surface low swinging through with cooler air than this weekend’s front. Expect a wet day Wednesday and nice clearing for the end of the week, going into the Memorial weekend forecast.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s