Rain and storms arriving

The weekend is no doubt more on the active side for scattered showers and storms, especially areas t5raining, giving us some appreciable rainfall totals north of Columbus and I-85 corridor. RPM, GFS, and NAM are all in favor of this forecast. The front will stall off towards the west and move very slowly through the region, until it clears-out Monday afternoon. On the heels of this storm system another front will track farther south with a surface low swinging through with cooler air than this weekend’s front. Expect a wet day Wednesday and nice clearing for the end of the week, going into the Memorial weekend forecast.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast