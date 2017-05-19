Opelika High School placed on lock down; regular dismissal to take place

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
(Credit: MGN Online/CBS News)

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police confirm to News 3 that Opelika High School was placed on lock down out of an abundance of caution after a disturbance outside the front of the school.

The lock down has now been lifted and regular dismissal is taking place.

Police are at the school and tell us there was some type of disturbance outside the front entrance of the high school involving to two non-students.

Investigators are still trying to sort out the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

