Man dies after ingesting cocaine during wanted man’s capture

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man has died after ingesting cocaine during a traffic stop at which authorities captured another man sought in connection with a 2016 killing.

The Statesboro Herald reports Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesman Jamie Jones says 46-year-old Walford McKinney was a passenger in the vehicle and told police during Tuesday’s traffic stop that he had “swallowed an unknown amount of cocaine.”

Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown says McKinney was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police arrested 41-year-old Tony Lanard Williams, who Jones says has evaded capture by the GBI and Drug Enforcement Administration for nearly a year, and is suspected in the shooting death of 40-year-old Angela Gillis while on the run.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.