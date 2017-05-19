Kendrick high school signs four athletes

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The school year is just about over but a couple of high school students are putting the pen to paper this week. Kendrick high school added four more signees Friday.

Cudrea Veasley signed a girls basketball scholarship to Andrew College. Two of these Georgia boys will be leaving for the west coast.

Sincere Sellers and J’Quan Langley will be playing football for Allen Hancock in California.

Jemarious Holloway rounds out the senior class by signing to run track at Union College in Kentucky.

