Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself

By Published:
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell (CBSN)

DETROIT, Mi. (AP) — The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing “inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally” killed himself.

The family says in a statement without toxicology tests completed, they can’t be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he says has various side effects.

The musician was found dead in his Detroit hotel room Wednesday after performing at a concert.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell, says in the statement when she spoke to her husband after the Detroit show, he told her he may have taken “an extra Ativan or two” and was slurring his words.

The medical examiner in Detroit says Cornell hanged himself. Police also confirm two Detroit newspapers the singer was found with a band around his neck.

