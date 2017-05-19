Davis Elementary school bus collides with train on 10th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. — News 3 confirms a J.D. Davis Elementary School bus carrying Pre-K students collided with a train early Friday morning.

A reporter on the scene says it appears the bus was crossing over a set of train tracks near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 8th Street when the accident happened.

Valerie Fuller with the Muscogee County School District confirms to WRBL the students and bus driver were not injured. She says there were six Pre-K students on the bus when the crash happened.

Police and Muscogee County School District security are on the scene. A concerned parent called the WRBL newsroom to tell us all students were picked up and taken to school.

A News 3 reporter on 10th Avenue says traffic is blocked at this time, but crews are working to move the train.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.