Brookstone School Hires Blair Harrison as New Head Football Coach

Columbus, GA. – Brookstone School has hired a new head football coach for next fall—Blair Harrison. Blair comes to Brookstone from Hardaway High School where he served as Offensive Coordinator and also helped as an assistant in baseball. Prior to Hardaway, Blair served as Athletic Director at St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie, LA for two years. Most significantly Blair served as head football coach at Brookstone School from 2003-2012 where he finished with a stellar coaching record of 73-29. Coach Harrison made it to the State Playoffs in all but one of his seasons at Brookstone. He won Region titles in 2006, 2007, and 2008.

Blair is married to Krissy, Brookstone Alumna ’95, and they have two children, Blair Jr. 6, and Brewton 4.

Blair graduated from the Webb School in Knoxville, TN. From there he went to Maryville College and lettered in football and baseball his freshman year. Blair transferred to the University of Tennessee and graduated with a BA in Political Science. He later received a Master’s Degree from Lincoln Memorial University and an Education Specialist Degree in Leadership from Columbus State University.

Coach Harrison’s comments on returning to Brookstone: “My biggest accomplishments have been the years I coached at Brookstone. Especially the three years in a row that we didn’t lose a region game. I love Brookstone and want my children to experience this education.”

Many of Coach Harrison’s former playerss and coaches attended a Meet the Coach night at Brookstone School on Monday, May 15, 2017.