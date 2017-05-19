Auburn aims to double downtown public parking availability

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The city of Auburn is exploring ways to double the amount of parking available for public use downtown, which currently numbers at a little more than 600 leased or metered spaces.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports Interim City Manager Jim Buston told the city council Tuesday the city is in negotiations to purchase property for a second parking deck. The city is also in discussions with downtown businesses and churches with larger parking lots to create partnerships to offer some public parking.

Buston says a test project of valet parking on the top floor of the Gay Street deck will likely begin within two months, and offer 75 spaces during peak traffic times.

The city is also proposing raising the hourly parking fee from 25 cents to $1.