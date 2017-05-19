Atlanta police officer fired after shooting tourist while directing traffic

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Documents show an Atlanta police officer who shot a tourist who was in town to attend a motocross event at the Georgia Dome has been fired.

WSB-TV reports the station obtained documents showing Sgt. Mathieu Cadeau was notified of the firing May 8.

Authorities say Cadeau was working an off-duty job directing traffic near the dome in February.

Cadeau told investigators he shot Noel Hall of Morganton, North Carolina, because he feared for his safety. Officials say at the time Hall disregarded the officer’s commands and drove in his direction.

But Hall told WSB he and his family drove around the officer, not at him, and the officer responded by shooting him and missing his heart by a couple of inches.

No charges have been filed.