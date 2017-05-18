Woman shot, killed late Wednesday in West Point; police seek 3 suspects

WEST POINT, Ga. — The West Point Police Department says a woman is dead after she was shot and killed in the 1100 block of East 12th Street.

A police report says the victim was shot at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Responding officers tried to give her aid before taking her to George H. Lanier Hospital in Valley, Alabama. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police have identified three suspects in the case, but say they are not releasing their identities at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and police are actively pursuing leads.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call West Point Police Department’s criminal investigations division at 706-645-3548 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.