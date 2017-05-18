Trump calls Russia probe “greatest witch hunt in American history”

By Published: Updated:
U.S. President Donald Trump (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CBS DFW) — President Donald Trump is blasting the naming of a special counsel to look into his alleged dealings with Russia as “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history”.

Trump is responding to the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead a probe of allegations that Trump’s campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the election.

In another tweet Thursday morning, he claims, “With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel (sic) appointed!”

He did not provide examples or evidence of any alleged “illegal acts.”

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week, prompting some to call for an independent prosecutor to lead the investigation.

The White House says an investigation will prove there was no collusion.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s