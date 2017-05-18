Squatters living in vacant 4th Street Towers apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus apartment community is facing major scrutiny from its tenants.

Some residents are complaining about inhumane living conditions and others fear for their safety.

Residents who live at the Fourth Street Towers on 3rd Avenue are fed up.

On Thursday, News 3, spoke with Zac Love and Brionna Miles.

They have been tenants for several years , but over the last few months they say some strange things have been happening.

Love says squatters have been living in the vacant units.

Management says police have been called to scene on several occasions.

Neighbors now believe the squatters have moved into another empty apartment.

News 3 spoke with the Property Managers from Elite Ventures Realty.

They have had several meetings with both police and the city.

They were told nothing can be done until the squatters are caught inside the apartments.

