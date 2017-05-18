Police officer, suspect hit by vehicles at Cusseta Road and 25th Avenue, suspect killed

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Fire and EMS confirms a police officer was hit by a car and a crime suspect was also hit and killed early Thursday.

First responders on the scene say the incident happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 25th Avenue.

News 3 confirms the officer is expected to recover. He was reportedly in the process of confronting a suspect when another vehicle hit the suspect with deadly force.

Coroner Buddy Bryan also confirms to WRBL the GBI is on its way to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.