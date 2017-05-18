Police arrest 14-year-old caught with knife at Davis Elementary

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday after police say he was caught showing off a knife to fellow students at school.

A police report says the boy was in the Woodall Program at Davis Elementary when his teacher reported to school security he was showing the knife to classmates around 10 a.m.

The officer reports when he asked the students to line up outside the classroom, he found the knife in the teen’s pocket after a short frisk search.

The boy was taken to the juvenile detention center and faces a charge for carrying a weapon into a school safety zone. His first court appearance at 2 p.m. Friday.