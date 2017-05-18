MCSD Assistant Superintendent resigns from her position

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Assistant Superintendent for Muscogee County School District has resigned from her position Thursday afternoon.

In a media release from Director of Communications for Muscogee County School District Valerie Fuller, Rebecca Braaten resigned to pursue other career opportunities outside of the district.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Mrs. Braaten in various roles for the past 15 years and appreciate the commitment she has demonstrated to the educational improvement in the MCSD for the past three and a half years in her role as assistant superintendent,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent. “During her tenure here, she has spearheaded many of the successful initiatives outlined in our Strategic Plan and my Initial Recommendations Report. I hope you join me in wishing her well in her future endeavors.”

Braaten’s last day of employment with the Muscogee County School District will be June 30, 2017.