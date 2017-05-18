High hopes for new high-tech Atlanta stadium despite delays

Mercedes now owns the name tag of two NFC South teams.

ATLANTA (AP) — Several high-profile failures have plagued Atlanta’s reputation on a national stage over the years: unpreparedness for ice and snow storms, a recent highway collapse and subsequent shutdown from a fire, and chronic traffic and public transportation woes.

Now, the city’s new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz stadium faces setbacks with its key feature, a retractable roof that opens and closes like a camera lens. The stadium’s opening has been pushed back three times, now to early August.

Despite the delays, many in Atlanta have high hopes for the new high-tech stadium that will house pro football and soccer teams.

Recently, stadium officials gave The Associated Press an exclusive tour. Its key features include the roof, large video boards, wider seats, a 100-yard bar area, and food selling for as low as $2.

