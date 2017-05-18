Chambers County Sheriff’s Department gears up for annual rodeo

LAFAYETTE, Ala.- Friday and Saturday, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department will put on their 21st sheriff’s rodeo, but Thursday, they put some smiles on some local faces.

It was the third annual special needs rodeo. Around 500 students from Chambers, Lee, Russell, Tallapoosa and Randolph County came to Lafayette for a day of fun. They were treated to games, lunch and a mini rodeo all before heading back to their schools.

“It touches you deep in the heart when you’re up here with these special needs kids and see them having such a wonderful time and so many wonderful volunteers who help us put this on,” Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart said. “It’s a wonderful thing we get to be involved in.”

“It’s really cool to see them out here trying new things they have never done before like some of them petting horses, sheep, cows that maybe they were scared to do, but overcome those fears and do new experiences and try new things,” Smiths Station High School Special Education teacher Chelsey Hosmer said.

The sheriff’s rodeo will be Friday and Saturday night at the Chambers County Agricultural Park at 8 p.m. (eastern time)

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for kids four to seven and free for kids three and under.