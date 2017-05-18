Body found in back of stolen vehicle believed to be missing Mississippi 6-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Police searching for a young boy who was inside a car when it was stolen in Mississippi say they believe the boy was killed.

Jackson police Commander Tyree Jones tells WLBT-TV that a body found inside the stolen car Thursday is believed to be that of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.

Authorities across Mississippi spent much of Thursday morning searching for the boy after the car was stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Jackson.

Kingston was inside a silver 2000 Toyota Camry when the car was stolen outside a Kroger on Interstate 55 in Jackson about 2 a.m. Thursday. Hinds County sheriff’s officials say the child’s mother had left the car running with Kingston inside.

According to WJTV, one person of interest is in custody in connection with the kidnapping of Kingston Frazier and authorities are looking for a second person who is wanted for questioning, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

Police issued a child-abduction alert and sought help from the public to find the car and the child.