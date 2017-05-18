12 more schools added to summer lunch program

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Food is something everyone needs to survive, but would you believe kids in our community go hungry every summer?

Currently 26 Muscogee County Schools offer free meals to students during the summer.

It’s a summer free meal program that partner with Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

“We have programs where we provide snacks, we’ll provide foods for them to be able to distribute when individuals are coming to the schools for summer feeding programs,” says Frank Sheppard.

According to the Muscogee County School District a school must have at least 40% of it’s students meet temporary assistance for families to qualify for summer meals.

It’s a program that Sheppard says is very important.

“Having the nutrition the proper nutrients in their body on a regular basis in the summer is just as important during the school year, for them to be able to continue to pursue the activities they want to be involved in,” says Sheppard.