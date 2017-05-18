1 dead, at least 12 injured after car hits crowd in Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and several people are injured after being struck by a car in Times Square.

At least 12 people have been hit by a red Honda Thursday morning before it came to a stop by crashing into steel barriers at 45th and 7th Avenue.

The NYPD says the motive is not terror, but possibly a DWI. The driver, a 26-year-old man from the Bronx has two prior DWIs, according to the NYPD. He has been taken into custody.

A photo from the scene shows the car after it crashed to a stop in Times Square, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (WDEF)

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

